GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:GHG opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

