GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 5.4%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.45. 1,031,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,428,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
The stock has a market cap of $971.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
