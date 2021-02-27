GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 5.4%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.45. 1,031,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,428,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $971.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.