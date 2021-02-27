Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,987,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,949,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

