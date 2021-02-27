Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

