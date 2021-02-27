Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $631.26

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.26 ($8.25) and traded as high as GBX 682.60 ($8.92). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 678.40 ($8.86), with a volume of 867,897 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.