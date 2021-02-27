Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

