Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $521,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

