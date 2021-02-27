Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $736.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $774.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

