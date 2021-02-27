Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

