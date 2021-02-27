Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

