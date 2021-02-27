GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 6.2%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. 4,319,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,987,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.