GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 172,859 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

