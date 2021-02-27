Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$746.86 million and a PE ratio of -423.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.