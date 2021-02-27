Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.