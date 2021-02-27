Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

