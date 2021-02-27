GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 228 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $18,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.
- On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.
- On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $16,477.51.
- On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.
Shares of GDDY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
