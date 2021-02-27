GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 228 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $18,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

