Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Shares of GLOB opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

