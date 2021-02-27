Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

GLOB opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 191.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

