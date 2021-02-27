Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.40 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

