Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

