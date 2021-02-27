Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 38,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,153,000 after purchasing an additional 332,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

