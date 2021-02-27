Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 1,199,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

