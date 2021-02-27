Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

