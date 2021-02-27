Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

