Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.47 EPS.
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.
About Gibraltar Industries
