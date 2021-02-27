Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 39,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,180. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

