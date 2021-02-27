Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $755,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.77. The stock had a trading volume of 745,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,690. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

