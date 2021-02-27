Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $1.98 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,313,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,230,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.60. 1,600,043 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.91.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

