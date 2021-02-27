Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.