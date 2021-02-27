GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $7,674.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00369821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.30 or 1.00420442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00102763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

