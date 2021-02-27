Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

