GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 1,966,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,649 shares of company stock worth $3,741,020. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,809,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

