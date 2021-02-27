GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 1,966,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,649 shares of company stock worth $3,741,020. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

