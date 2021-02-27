Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMAB. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

