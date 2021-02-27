Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMAB. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.