Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 15,509,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,474,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genius Brands International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

