GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $21,247.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,227,956 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.