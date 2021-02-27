Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) (ASX:GNE) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) (ASX:GNE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.62.
Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) Company Profile
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.