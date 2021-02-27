Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) (ASX:GNE) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) (ASX:GNE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.62.

Genesis Energy Limited (GNE.AX) Company Profile

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

