Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Generac worth $43,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $329.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.