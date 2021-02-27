GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 6%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 564,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 524,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.