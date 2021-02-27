Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,107 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,107 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.