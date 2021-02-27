Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GHACU) Trading Down 0.5%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 104,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 266,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

