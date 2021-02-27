Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 596,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,390,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.