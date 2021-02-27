Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GAP)

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.14.
About Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX)
