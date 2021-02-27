G.Research Weighs in on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NPO opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $83.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 306,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

