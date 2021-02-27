FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

