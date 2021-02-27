FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $124,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

