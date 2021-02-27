FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Increased by Analyst

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07).

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

