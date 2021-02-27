FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Terex stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.