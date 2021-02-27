Future Generation Investment Company Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FGX)

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.90.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

