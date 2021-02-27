Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. 1,077,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,323,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

