FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.90

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,368,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

